Politicians who take corporate dollars must live with corporate opinions | READER COMMENTARY

It seems that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell only wants his steak grilled on one side. He is all for Citizens United and the money that can be garnered from that ruling, but he wants those donating corporations to keep their noses out of politics (”Mitch McConnell says it’s a ‘big lie’ to call new Georgia voting law racist, warns big business to ‘stay out of politics,’” April 5).
What does Senator McConnell think donating massive amounts of cash to campaigns is, other than inserting their noses into politics? You can’t have it both ways Mitch. If you want the corporate money, you also get the corporate opinions like those on display regarding the Georgia voter suppression laws that were just signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
