Government must plan for financial hardships related to COVID-19 outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

It can be reasonably anticipated that as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues, there will be social and civil unrest. Many Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck with perhaps only a few hundred dollars in reserve, and many of these people work in jobs that are likely to wind down and disappear. (“Service workers fear for jobs, health," March 15). Examples include those who work in restaurants, hotels, small businesses of various types, entertainment and sports venues. If the Orioles don’t play and casinos and restaurants close, then the people who work there will miss much-needed income.
Many people will have trouble paying for basic expenses: food, housing, utilities, phone, transportation. As their income drops, so will their spending. Some may not be able to afford the co-payments to maintain their standard prescription medications, thus becoming subject to worsening of on-going medical conditions. Many will likely be at living in close quarters for extended periods.
These are all social determinants of health, and so increases in street and domestic violence, alcohol and drug use, depression, crime and even suicide attempts may follow the curve of the spread of COVID-19.
Possible remedies might include waving medical insurance co-pays, especially for prescription drugs, no utility shut-offs for inability to pay, food pantry set-ups in vulnerable areas and hotlines for mental health and addiction counselling. Our social safety nets, already frayed, will be stressed even further.
Hopefully, our federal, state and local governments will add these issues to their planning efforts and develop strategies to address them.
Dr. Dan Morhaim, Pikesville
