Government must plan for financial hardships related to COVID-19 outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

It can be reasonably anticipated that as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues, there will be social and civil unrest. Many Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck with perhaps only a few hundred dollars in reserve, and many of these people work in jobs that are likely to wind down and disappear. (“Service workers fear for jobs, health," March 15). Examples include those who work in restaurants, hotels, small businesses of various types, entertainment and sports venues. If the Orioles don’t play and casinos and restaurants close, then the people who work there will miss much-needed income.