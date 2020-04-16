Working people are making sacrifices to keep more affluent people virus-free | READER COMMENTARY

The haves are in no hurry for businesses to reopen until it is absolutely “safe,” which could mean several months or more. That would be absolutely devastating for our country, in my opinion, with the greatest impact on the have nots. If grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, farmers markets, Target and Walmart can remain open, then we have agreed to accept a certain amount of risk, independent of so-called “necessity.” Following smart protocols, establishments with similar risks should be allowed to open including stores selling flowers, clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, music, crafts, toys, sporting goods, candy, computers, office supplies, home goods, thrift shops and similar low-risk establishments.