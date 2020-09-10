Student volunteers known as MD COVIDsitters deserve praise | READER COMMENTARY

At the beginning of this pandemic’s emergence, COVID-19 was said to be the great equalizer. Over time, this idea has been disproved. We know now that rather than be the great equalizer, COVID-19 has exacerbated inequities. Baltimore is no exception. For essential workers with families, we have been able to see a divide in who can afford to pay for safe child care while being able to go to work and who cannot. During this period of sustained stress, being able to have access to child care when one or more caretakers must go into work is critical. COVIDsitters have helped to bridge this gap and alleviated stress for many members of our community.