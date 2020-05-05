The ‘Greatest Generation’ would find today’s social distancing complaints laughable | READER COMMENTARY

So, you think you have cabin fever? The soldiers in the Pacific theater had real fevers, deadly fevers, jungle fevers. It is estimated that up to 65% of soldiers serving in the South Pacific during World War II suffered from malaria. Wear a mask? Can you imagine that? What would it look like? Try walking around all day with a three-pound helmet on your head. You need to go to the beach? The beach is so restful, you say? Our parents knew a thing about beaches. It wasn’t so peaceful at Normandy or Okinawa or Saipan. They went to the beaches to save lives. You can stay away for the same reason. So, the grocery store is out of crabcakes. What will you do? You may be forced to eat salmon or, god-forbid, tilapia. In World War II, there was food rationing here in the United States. In concentration and prisoner-of-war camps, thousands died daily from malnutrition. Maybe you can eat a fish stick.