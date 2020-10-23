FDA must speed vaccine approval process | READER COMMENTARY

My dad contracted a severe case of polio when he was 18, just months before the vaccine was available. As a result of the disease, he was permanently physically disabled and had permanent lung damage. Initially, he was paralyzed, told he would never walk again and would die in his 50s. He was a very strong, confident man and insisted that he would walk. With determination, much pain and after years of his life lost to recovery from polio, he succeeded in walking again.
He disdained government or community benefits and refused all assistance due to his disability. He wanted to be treated equally with no special treatment despite the discrimination he faced from those who held prejudices about the physically disabled.
As the result of his strong will, ambition and hard work, he became quite successful, rising to the top of his field with much notoriety. As the years passed and as a result of the polio damage, he became more disabled and ended up in a wheelchair. Ultimately, his lungs were failing, and he was placed on a ventilator, confined to his bed and in constant pain for the last year of his life. He was fed through a tube because swallowing improperly would likely result in death from aspiration.
He was a medical miracle living into his 80s with no other significant health problems. He would be alive today if the polio vaccine had been available sooner — even months sooner than it was.
The coronavirus is a health emergency similar to the poliovirus (“Herd immunity is a dangerous way to go in the fight against COVID-19,” Oct. 22). We still do not know all the long-term effects of it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has legal authority under the Emergency Use Authorization to release a coronavirus vaccine sooner by accelerating procedures through improved technology and limiting minor testing if it is deemed a health emergency. I cannot think of a better time than now for the FDA to use the power it was granted to make the vaccine widely available sooner than usual. If my father were alive today, he would certainly agree.
Stacie MacDonald, Annapolis
