FDA must speed vaccine approval process | READER COMMENTARY

The coronavirus is a health emergency similar to the poliovirus (“Herd immunity is a dangerous way to go in the fight against COVID-19,” Oct. 22). We still do not know all the long-term effects of it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has legal authority under the Emergency Use Authorization to release a coronavirus vaccine sooner by accelerating procedures through improved technology and limiting minor testing if it is deemed a health emergency. I cannot think of a better time than now for the FDA to use the power it was granted to make the vaccine widely available sooner than usual. If my father were alive today, he would certainly agree.