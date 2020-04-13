Coronavirus vaccine must be developed under ethical guidelines | READER COMMENTARY

As the COVID-19 continues its rampage around the globe, it is commendable that the World Health Organization has activated its R&D Blueprint, and the National Institutes of Health and biotech companies like Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are investing in vaccine candidates that are being accelerated for clinical trials.
Conventional trials can take months or years (“Another coronavirus vaccine is in the works in Maryland labs,” March 10). Trials usually begins with tests on animals before transitioning to human testing to prove a drug’s safety and finally to large groups to test for efficacy. These bioethics measures are meant to help protect patients from ineffective treatments or harm that could be caused by these experimental treatments. A COVID-19 pandemic is no reason to skip these protective measures.
Ensuring that there is a vaccine against COVID-19 is critical but even more important is to ensure that there are no lapses in ethics while conducting human clinical trials in response to a global public health emergency. From a public health perspective, promoting patient safety is fundamental and should not be any different even during a global pandemic.
Ednner Oketch, Baltimore
