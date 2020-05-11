All Americans who have lost jobs in pandemic deserve our help - and more | READER COMMENTARY

Behind every one of those jobless claims is a public service worker like me committed to making sure people who have been laid off get the help they need. It’s tough, right now. It’s tiring. But we’re proud to be there for them. The connection I make with the claimants, the “God bless yous” and the “thanks-yous” at the end of a call — those are the things that make this work rewarding because it reinforces we are all in this and will all get through this together.