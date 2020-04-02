Under Armour (and other local companies) show how to act responsibly during a health crisis | READER COMMENTARY

Seeing Marylanders and Maryland companies such as Under Armour come together to defeat coronavirus demonstrates just how committed we are as a state against this pandemic (“Under Armour making protective gear for Maryland hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic,” March 31).
With more needed restrictions from both the state and federal government, companies coming to aid by providing vital medical materials without needing to be forced by the governments demonstrates how some companies still have humanitarian desires to help their communities. It is heartwarming to realize that, no matter what happens, we are still #MarylandStrong.
Jerry He
