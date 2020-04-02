xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Under Armour (and other local companies) show how to act responsibly during a health crisis | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 02, 2020 1:51 PM
Under Armour’s world headquarters in Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood, Jan. 9, 2020. The company recently announced it is making and distributing masks and hospital gowns for health care workers at the University of Maryland Medical System and several other medical facilities in Maryland.
Under Armour’s world headquarters in Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood, Jan. 9, 2020. The company recently announced it is making and distributing masks and hospital gowns for health care workers at the University of Maryland Medical System and several other medical facilities in Maryland.

Seeing Marylanders and Maryland companies such as Under Armour come together to defeat coronavirus demonstrates just how committed we are as a state against this pandemic (“Under Armour making protective gear for Maryland hospital workers during coronavirus pandemic,” March 31).

With more needed restrictions from both the state and federal government, companies coming to aid by providing vital medical materials without needing to be forced by the governments demonstrates how some companies still have humanitarian desires to help their communities. It is heartwarming to realize that, no matter what happens, we are still #MarylandStrong.

Advertisement

Jerry He

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement