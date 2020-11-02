Dismissing COVID-19 as a ‘silly disease’ only makes things worse | READER COMMENTARY

Your headlines highlighting the increased cases and future threats of COVID-19, (“Maryland hospitals hope to avoid nationwide surge of coronavirus cases but are planning for the worst," Oct. 30) are essential reminders that this epidemic is not subsiding. President Donald Trump’s happy talk about a miracle that will make the coronavirus go away or claims that America has “turned a corner” run counter to the analysis of doctors across America, including hometown docs at Johns Hopkins.
The potentially catastrophic consequences of such presidential falsehoods already have surfaced here in Havre de Grace. One of my neighbors posted on social media that he wouldn’t “let some silly disease” stop his Halloween trick-or-treaters.
Silly disease? Really? The Sun reports 3,980 confirmed deaths; 143,387 confirmed cases in Maryland as of Oct. 30. More than 230,000 American fatalities; 9 million-plus confirmed cases. The latter now prime candidates for having their insurance denied if the Affordable Care Act is erased by the Trump administration and the Supreme Court.
Please keep up your reporting on COVID-19 and your daily “Maryland cases by the numbers.” This information is vital if our policymakers are to take this epidemic seriously.
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.