Testing isn’t the only pandemic-related area where transparency is lacking | READER COMMENTARY

The governor initially set out a set of four building blocks on which he stated he would decide about the pacing of reopening: testing capacity, hospital surge capacity, contract tracing capacity and personal protective equipment availability. All of these measurements could reasonably and logically be regarded as foundational to responsible decision-making about reopening. But neither he, nor any state governmental agency has issued any specific report on these easily-understood metrics. All we get is an unsubstantiated proclamation that “we are now ready” for whatever new executive declaration is about to be made.