There are reasons to have doubts about Maryland’s COVID-19 testing data | READER COMMENTARY

I encountered this problem after my husband and I became symptomatic. We were recently tested for COVID-19. The specimens were taken via oral swabs. We got our results within days. My husband tested positive, but I tested negative. We were advised by two medical professionals to assume, because I am symptomatic, that I am also positive and that my test result is a false negative. When my husband inquired about my getting retested, he was told that I cannot get retested because there are not enough available tests.