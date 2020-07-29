Sorry, President Trump, but in-class teaching can’t safely resume until the pandemic is under control | READER COMMENTARY

Maybe he thinks he is Peter Pan, the boy who never follows the rules and always wins.Even Peter Pan has responsibilities to deal with problems and protect his people, which the president has failed miserably to do. Unlike Peter Pan’s shadow, the COVID-19 virus will stick to Mr. Trump like glue. Where other countries took prompt and effective action to stop the contagion and suffered only a few deaths, our great country was caught flatfooted and has lost more people than in our last several wars with the numbers increasing every day.