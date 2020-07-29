Sorry, President Trump, but in-class teaching can’t safely resume until the pandemic is under control | READER COMMENTARY

When I was a teacher, back in normal times, we laughingly called our charges “walking hotbeds of contagion,” and that was before this global pandemic that has sickened millions. Rest assured, if one kid came to school with a runny nose and fever, pretty soon most of the rest would get it, too. Then they would go home. A lot of parents and teachers got sick that way.
If I were still a teacher, I would not go near a classroom until this pandemic is over (”Maryland school superintendent Salmon faulted for poor leadership, communication,” July 29). I still give, or used to give, many presentations to groups every year, but my answer to requests is now, “Until there is a vaccine, I will not participate in any group gatherings.” Any smart teacher would say the same.
The current occupant of the White House must think he lives in Never Never Land, where children never go home to their families. Of course, the Lost Boys, like Peter Pan, never went to school, either. President Donald Trump and his minions are trying to force schools to open during a pandemic so that their parents can go to work, the unemployment rate will go down, and he can claim to be successful and be re-elected.
Maybe he thinks he is Peter Pan, the boy who never follows the rules and always wins.Even Peter Pan has responsibilities to deal with problems and protect his people, which the president has failed miserably to do. Unlike Peter Pan’s shadow, the COVID-19 virus will stick to Mr. Trump like glue. Where other countries took prompt and effective action to stop the contagion and suffered only a few deaths, our great country was caught flatfooted and has lost more people than in our last several wars with the numbers increasing every day.
Four million sick and over 140,000 dead is a trail of carnage like our nation has never seen before. And it’s all his.
Stephen McDaniel, Manchester
