Despite criticism in the media, federal coronavirus task force briefings have proven useful | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, I’ve read articles in The Baltimore Sun that describe the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19. Some of those articles from Sun columnists and readers use the words “pathetic,” “slow,” “not credible” and “irresponsible.” I’m really not sure where these writers are getting their information. I’ve watched the daily presidential coronavirus task force briefings for the past several months and I see a much different picture (“Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus science, from drugs to disinfectants to testing,” April 25).
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ambassador-at-Large Deborah Birx, Adm. Brett P. Giroir of the U.S. Public Health Service, Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and others in the daily briefings present a clear, straightforward picture of this unprecedented situation and what is being done to address it. Their work and information dissemination has been anything but pathetic.
The medical professionals continue their critical work and have been joined by industry leaders. Input from both of these perspectives and from the numerous conference calls with governors of the states and territories is critical to intelligently addressing this problem and safely reopening the states. From what I have seen, this is happening.
Tom Horrigan, Baltimore
