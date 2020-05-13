To survive COVID-19 cut back on health risks like obesity and smoking | READER COMMENTARY

The vast majority of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in people with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, lung disease and smoking. Many of these conditions are especially prevalent in African Americans (“Maryland reports 688 new coronavirus cases, 70 more deaths,” May 12). However, we can address these conditions and must do so now.
Baltimore area residents should take these three steps as part of their COVID-19 preparedness. First, quit smoking and vaping. Smoking cessation improves lung function within six weeks. Second, optimize medications. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, check with your primary care physicians to re-evaluate your medications, restore lapsed prescriptions and treat to target now.
Third, implement diet changes. In as little as two weeks, blood pressure can be improved by boosting vegetables and fruits and reducing meat and fat. A range of wholesome diets emphasizing whole plant foods are associated with similar benefits. Some evidence suggests that diet changes, particularly avoiding dairy products, may also rapidly improve lung function in people with asthma.
These steps will not stop infection. That is what hand washing, masks, and social distancing are for. But they will improve the underlying health conditions associated with COVID-19 mortality and, we hope, will help Baltimore residents survive.
Dr. Richard Bruno, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.