I own a small business that’s hurting because of the outbreak; instead of a check, could we put our bills on hold? | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t get me wrong. I am not against the federal government throwing thousand-dollar checks our way, but that will do nothing to help us keep our businesses, homes and assets. With so much confusion and so much unknown, I would be afraid to spend that money. The government is asking us to put our lives on hold for an undetermined amount of time. For most of us, that means no job and, therefore, no income for the foreseeable future. How will we pay our mortgages, rent, electric, credit card bills, car payments, insurance payments and the like? What good is a $1,000 check? Yes, I may use it to eat and continue to take any necessary medication but that is about it.