Schools like Dulaney could more easily reopen if in better repair | READER COMMENTARY

Here we are struggling to get students safely back to school (”State education board sets minimum online instruction requirement for Maryland schools to meet by end of 2020,” Sept. 1). There is no substitute for in-person learning. Schools are scrambling to develop a plan to get school doors open as Gov. Larry Hogan has encouraged.
There’s one single, enormous question for leadership across the counties and state: How do you cautiously open the neglected, overcrowded, archaic facilities, specifically, Dulaney High School? Social distancing is impossible. Tainted, brown water for endless hand washing is available and poor air quality, along with no air conditioning, is still present.
If a new school had been constructed as proposed over six years ago, there would be no question. Let that sink in.
Jennifer Tarr, Cockeysville
The writer is co-founder of Friends of Dulaney.
