Cal Thomas rejects principals espoused by founders and Christianity in one short column | READER COMMENTARY

I thank Cal Thomas for his straightforward column (“The fear of COVID-19 is more threatening than the disease itself,” May 14). His columns generally espouse the conservative cause in the respectable, coded language of entitled privilege, often claiming a Christian viewpoint. Today he is far more forthright. In advocating for the right to ignore the simple kindness and courtesy of wearing face masks, his orientation is clearly evident: patriotism without a commitment to the common good (“establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare”) and Christianity without sacrificial love (“You shall love your neighbor as yourself”).