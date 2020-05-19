Cal Thomas rejects principals espoused by founders and Christianity in one short column | READER COMMENTARY

I thank Cal Thomas for his straightforward column (“The fear of COVID-19 is more threatening than the disease itself,” May 14). His columns generally espouse the conservative cause in the respectable, coded language of entitled privilege, often claiming a Christian viewpoint. Today he is far more forthright. In advocating for the right to ignore the simple kindness and courtesy of wearing face masks, his orientation is clearly evident: patriotism without a commitment to the common good (“establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare”) and Christianity without sacrificial love (“You shall love your neighbor as yourself”).
He closes quoting a Facebook posting he admires, “Your fear is not my fear and your fear”(substitute safety, illness, poverty, oppression, discrimination) “does not have the right to interfere with my life, my job, my income or my future as a free American citizen.” It’s not an untenable position. Unless you yearn for the highest hopes of the founders of our nation, or intend to give witness to the love of Jesus.
Ed Whetstone, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.