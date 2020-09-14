The Sun’s daily coronavirus updates are invaluable | READER COMMENTARY

Data on COVID-19 cases and deaths by racial and ethnic groups make glaringly obvious the continuing health disparities in Maryland and the weakness of current political and public health strategies to more effectively reduce those disparities. Similarly, the data on cases by age groups, unfortunately, show the same failure of Maryland’s political and public health offices to develop stronger message campaigns that can persuade reluctant teenagers and 20-to-40-year-olds to take the spread of this coronavirus more seriously, wear masks over the nose and mouth, and social distance in indoor and outdoor social gatherings such as parties, bars, political events, church activities, boardwalk strolling, etc.