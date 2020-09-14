The Sun’s daily coronavirus updates are invaluable | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the daily publication of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the state and counties of Maryland (“Maryland coronavirus updates: 536 new cases; ‘Ghost kitchens’ thrive in Baltimore,” Sept. 14). The data are very helpful in tracking the pandemic in our area and allow me to assess for myself the merit of political decisions to shelter, close or ease restrictions.
Data on COVID-19 cases and deaths by racial and ethnic groups make glaringly obvious the continuing health disparities in Maryland and the weakness of current political and public health strategies to more effectively reduce those disparities. Similarly, the data on cases by age groups, unfortunately, show the same failure of Maryland’s political and public health offices to develop stronger message campaigns that can persuade reluctant teenagers and 20-to-40-year-olds to take the spread of this coronavirus more seriously, wear masks over the nose and mouth, and social distance in indoor and outdoor social gatherings such as parties, bars, political events, church activities, boardwalk strolling, etc.
I especially compliment your reporters who are assigned to analyze the coronavirus data each day in the Maryland section of the paper. It is probably a pain for some of them, but it is excellent training in interpreting statistics basic to planning and assessment of public services. Ordinary readers could never get these analyses on their own. The Sun is performing a much-needed service to its readers.
Dory Storms, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.