Advocates for reopening economy use ‘junk’ science to make their case | READER COMMENTARY

When comparing the excess deaths in the United States since January with the weekly total deaths since April 2017, there were at least 25% excess deaths in the U.S. since the virus was first detected here — 36% for the week ending April 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Similar results have been reported throughout the world. Granted, not all those excess deaths are due to COVID-19. But it is equally true that deaths from certain causes — automobile accidents for one — have drastically gone down due to worldwide lockdowns. The 25% excess death figure is almost certainly a conservative estimate of excess COVID-19 deaths (“The coronavirus has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, including 61,000 in the US,” April 30).