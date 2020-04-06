Nothing improper about describing coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’ - or distrusting China’s claims about it | READER COMMENTARY

The novel coronavirus did actually begin in China, Wuhan to be exact, so there’s nothing wrong with describing it as a Chinese virus. That the Chinese government should be protected in any way from the results of its own misgovernment is unbelievable (“Trump has fueled a dangerous level of anger toward Asian Americans,” April 3).
For those who think the terminology is wrong for this virus, think German measles, West Nile virus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Marburg virus disease, Japanese encephalitis virus, Spanish flu and Legionnaire’s disease.
People who blame Asian Americans already know the “proper and politically correct” name of coronavirus. They don’t need anyone else to tell them it is a Chinese virus. They are who they are and no amount of common sense talk to them will make any difference. Fortunately, the great majority of Americans, Donald Trump supporters also, do not feel this way. Anyone with any sense must know the people themselves have nothing to do with this virus.
It is ironic that we are now buying masks from the very government that acted early to shut down information about the virus and help to spread it around the world. Think Dr. Li Wenliang who was forced to swear that he had been making “untrue” statements when he told fellow doctors about the virus in December in an online chat room. He died of this disease. Thank God I live in America!
This crisis will cost our country in immense ways. To trust the Chinese government after such a global betrayal would be foolish to say the least.
Nancy Hoover, Parkville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.