Doesn’t it seem like states are reopening too fast? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 11, 2020 3:13 PM
Tammy Snider, of Parkland, Wash. was one of an estimated 1,500 protesters at a rally in Olympia on Saturday against Washington state's stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tammy Snider, of Parkland, Wash. was one of an estimated 1,500 protesters at a rally in Olympia on Saturday against Washington state's stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

I don’t understand something. I realize for economic reasons businesses probably need to reopen. But what is the difference between where we are now and where we were when we first did the lockdown (“Maryland sees another drop in coronavirus hospitalizations as cases on Eastern Shore surge,” May 11)?

Maybe the hospitals won’t be so overwhelmed now. But the contagiousness of the virus hasn’t changed, has it? We still don’t know who are asymptomatic carriers. Are people actually going to continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart or are they going to believe we are back to normal?

I cannot see that we are going to avoid another major increase in the passing on of the virus. Am I missing something or should I just drink the Kool-Aid and believe everything is OK?

Wendy Berlinrood, Reisterstown
