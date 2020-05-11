Doesn’t it seem like states are reopening too fast? | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t understand something. I realize for economic reasons businesses probably need to reopen. But what is the difference between where we are now and where we were when we first did the lockdown (“Maryland sees another drop in coronavirus hospitalizations as cases on Eastern Shore surge,” May 11)?
Maybe the hospitals won’t be so overwhelmed now. But the contagiousness of the virus hasn’t changed, has it? We still don’t know who are asymptomatic carriers. Are people actually going to continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart or are they going to believe we are back to normal?
I cannot see that we are going to avoid another major increase in the passing on of the virus. Am I missing something or should I just drink the Kool-Aid and believe everything is OK?
Wendy Berlinrood, Reisterstown
