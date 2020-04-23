AARP calls on Maryland to share nursing home COVID-19 data | READER COMMENTARY

We applaud Gov. Larry Hogan and his team for acting swiftly to create a “Nursing Home Strike Force” but for the sake of our older Marylanders, we ask that they take an additional, critical step and be more transparent. They must require timely reporting from long-term care facilities and share this information with the public so families know the facts about their loved ones. Coronavirus has meant most residents cannot have in-person visitors. But it does not mean families can’t have answers. It’s time for the state to require full transparency and disclosure now because information empowers families to act, speak up and protect those we love.