Give Secretary Neall some credit for Md.’s coronavirus response | READER COMMENTARY

During a time such as this when leadership is all the more important, some say government is all the same and it doesn’t matter who is there. Yet it does matter. It has always mattered. Now, it is ever more important. Why? Because the decisions being made literally will mean the difference between life and death. Maryland is fortunate in its leadership in two ways. First, there is a governor who actually listens to knowledgeable advisers while being respectful of the science behind the recommendations. And secondly, the state’s leadership is making decisions that result in the recommendations and concordant implementations that will help ensure our safety. The point person in Maryland is Secretary of Health Robert R. Neall (“Maryland coronavirus updates for March 16: Gov. Hogan issues series of executive actions to stop spread, bolster medical facilities,” March 16).
I have known Secretary Neall as my representative in the Maryland House of Delegates, as a member of the Maryland Senate and as Anne Arundel County Executive. He is used to making difficult decisions. I am certain, however, that this event is decision-making on a whole new level and in truly uncertain times. As health secretary, he is responsible for bringing together relevant parts of state government necessary to making decisions about which critical actions to recommend, when they will occur and and how they will be implemented. From all indications and given the history of the coronavirus around the world, there will be deaths related to these decisions. The challenge: Determine which decisions will result in fewer deaths. Each decision may well have unfortunate trade-offs and I am sure each decision will weigh heavily on him.
The people of Maryland should be confident in the state’s leadership responding to this threat. Given my age, I am in what is considered a high risk category of threat to life from the coronavirus. I know of no one I would rather having making decisions and recommendations than the current health secretary.
Robert Agee, Crofton
