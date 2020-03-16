Give Secretary Neall some credit for Md.’s coronavirus response | READER COMMENTARY

I have known Secretary Neall as my representative in the Maryland House of Delegates, as a member of the Maryland Senate and as Anne Arundel County Executive. He is used to making difficult decisions. I am certain, however, that this event is decision-making on a whole new level and in truly uncertain times. As health secretary, he is responsible for bringing together relevant parts of state government necessary to making decisions about which critical actions to recommend, when they will occur and and how they will be implemented. From all indications and given the history of the coronavirus around the world, there will be deaths related to these decisions. The challenge: Determine which decisions will result in fewer deaths. Each decision may well have unfortunate trade-offs and I am sure each decision will weigh heavily on him.