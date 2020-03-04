xml:space="preserve">
Voters cast their ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Voters cast their ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

When I read the article, “Maryland now testing seven patients for coronavirus; still no confirmed cases” (March 3), I couldn’t help but wonder what Maryland officials’ plans are for voting in the age of coronavirus.

One certainly hopes that officials also have a plan to protect voters in April — and, should it come to it, in November — in a way that does not dampen voter turnout or fuel further infection.

Advertisement

Maggie Toner, Davidsonville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement