When I read the article, “Maryland now testing seven patients for coronavirus; still no confirmed cases” (March 3), I couldn’t help but wonder what Maryland officials’ plans are for voting in the age of coronavirus.
One certainly hopes that officials also have a plan to protect voters in April — and, should it come to it, in November — in a way that does not dampen voter turnout or fuel further infection.
Maggie Toner, Davidsonville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.