COVID-19 is not just a passing fad, it’s still a threat | READER COMMENTARY

Like the 2011 hit single “Gangnam Style,” the coronavirus arrived in the United States from Asia, caused a mass hysteria for several months, and is now being ignored by the American public. With 2 million people infected, over 110,000 deaths and cases still spiking in nearly half of the country, what changed? Did we get bored of the pathogen? Was COVID-19 just a spring fad? Like the catchy tune, COVID-19 once crammed the airwaves and evoked a physical response, but instead of a silly horse-riding dance, Americans stocked up on groceries, bought masks, lined up to get tested, and sheltered in place. After two and a half months of being responsible, selfless citizens, the nation grew tired and began their migration back to the “old normal.”