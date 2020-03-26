Proud of Maryland’s coronavirus response | READER COMMENTARY

We were in Australia when the world first heard of COVID-19 in December, and then we went to Hawaii before landing back in Baltimore in late February. After being in so many different places and seeing how governments and local officials handled this virus, I am so proud of our governor and how our Maryland officials have handled this (“Maryland Gov. Hogan announces closure of nonessential businesses due to coronavirus pandemic,” March 23).
It is unfortunate that we cannot always trust what our government officials say here in the United States and the world, but in Maryland we can. And it makes me extremely proud to be from Maryland.
Terry Irons, Baltimore
