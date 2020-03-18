Baltimore’s hospitality industry is hurting, but there are ways to (safely) support it | READER COMMENTARY

With the onset of the statewide emergency to deal with COVID-19, many will wisely choose to avoid crowds and stay at home to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus. Unfortunately, such actions will have an immediate detrimental impact on a major segment of our region’s economy: Baltimore’s hospitality industry. Hotels, restaurants, and attractions around the city depend on the revenue from their patronage (“Maryland coronavirus updates for March 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to at least 57, primary postponed, new emergency orders launched,” March 17).
With tourism and hospitality being the third largest industry in the city, this loss of revenue will result in reduced income for one in seven workers in Baltimore, as well as jeopardizing the very viability of these local businesses. Cash flow is vital to small business owners and a sudden drop in revenues will make it difficult for some businesses to cover payroll, rent and other operating costs. We encourage our friends and neighbors to support local businesses during this crisis, even if they don’t want to brave crowds: Purchase gift certificates online for restaurants, hotels, attractions and shops to redeem later. This provides the businesses with cash to continue operating, and many businesses give you a “bonus” for gift card purchases.
Order food for delivery or carry-out from your neighborhood restaurants. Send gifts from local shops to elderly and medically compromised people at high-risk of contracting the virus to brighten their day. Sign up for a low-cost membership to a local historic site or attraction that provides you and your family admission at a later date. Plan a “stay-cation” for the summer months, when you and your family can experience the city through the eyes of our visitors.
We understand that the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus is unsettling, and our hope is that the precautions we take now minimize the impact of the emergency. The health of our residents is paramount. Baltimore’s tourism and hospitality industry supports the preventive actions put forth by our leaders to minimize the spread of the virus and once the threat has subsided, we will be here, ready and willing to welcome back visitors and share with them all our city has to offer.
Chris Riehl, Baltimore
The writer is president of the Baltimore Tourism Association.
