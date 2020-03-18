Baltimore’s hospitality industry is hurting, but there are ways to (safely) support it | READER COMMENTARY

With tourism and hospitality being the third largest industry in the city, this loss of revenue will result in reduced income for one in seven workers in Baltimore, as well as jeopardizing the very viability of these local businesses. Cash flow is vital to small business owners and a sudden drop in revenues will make it difficult for some businesses to cover payroll, rent and other operating costs. We encourage our friends and neighbors to support local businesses during this crisis, even if they don’t want to brave crowds: Purchase gift certificates online for restaurants, hotels, attractions and shops to redeem later. This provides the businesses with cash to continue operating, and many businesses give you a “bonus” for gift card purchases.