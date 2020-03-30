xml:space="preserve">
With sidewalk theater, Maryland keeps its chin up during outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 30, 2020 3:01 PM
Katie Long plays ukulele for Jack Arnold, who's been staying inside for a few weeks now to avoid contact with others. The Creative Alliance provides "sidewalk serenades" for Baltimore residents, providing neighbors with musical entertainment while still practicing social distancing.
Reading Mary McCauley’s article, “From sidewalk serenades to virtual theater, Baltimore arts groups reach out amid coronavirus pandemic” (March 27), demonstrates just how much of a community Maryland still is during this outbreak.

Seeing cities like New York reel from outbreaks with streets becoming empty has an eerie quality that luckily isn’t happening here in Maryland. Although safety from the virus remains the number one priority, it is comforting to see that Marylanders aren’t completely shut down by the virus, but rather able to work around it. Communities creating music and fun like this is the only way we remain attached to each other after this passes.

Daniel He, West Friendship

