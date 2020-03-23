Want to speed an economic recovery? Ban coronavirus liability lawsuits. | READER COMMENTARY

As a society, we must alleviate the uncertainty and legal overhang relating to COVID-19. What do I mean by this?
At some point soon, America must get back to work. A complete economic shutdown is not sustainable beyond the immediate and important actions that have already been taken by our public health officials (“Maryland to end temporary extra pay for state employees working during coronavirus outbreak,” March 22). Once the virus is under control, people need to be empowered to make rational decisions without the threat of litigation.
We are already a litigious society, and we can expect that this tendency will be exacerbated once we are allowed to return to work in a safe manner. That’s why I am calling for Congress to pass national legislation prohibiting anyone from being sued relating to decisions made regarding having their business return to work once the all clear signal is given by our scientist and doctors.
Robert A. Berman, Columbia
