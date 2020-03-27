We should all keep journals detailing how we handled the coronavirus outbreak | COMMENTARY

This morning I am thinking that we should all be keeping a journal as we traverse this coronavirus pandemic (“Coronavirus plea from Johns Hopkins: please take social distancing seriously to save lives,” March 24). Let’s look at not only our challenges but moments of gratitude. Whether having time for reconnecting with family or treasuring the beauty of nature, it could be a time of individual growth.
Looking back, we will have a record of a time when each of us survived and ultimately flourished. Our stories will all be different, but our focus on healing physically and spiritually will be the lesson that will make us stronger, more compassionate, more courageous and better human beings.
Stephanie Kimmons, Phoenix
