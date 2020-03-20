To soothe coronavirus concerns, consider Franz Schubert | READER COMMENTARY

Alternately sweet, startling, eloquent, tragic and grand, it plays the orchestra for all it is worth, urging the listener forward in both fast and slow portions for nearly an hour. The last section even includes a quotation from Beethoven’s Symphony no. 9, which the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform in June, the city’s health permitting. You can hear both Beethoven and Schubert in the latter’s work. Franz Schubert recognized and drew on the humanity of his symphonic predecessor to help hand posterity the strength and the humanity we urgently need.