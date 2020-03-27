Hopkins officials ought to speak out against Trump’s misleading claims regarding outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

However, it is not enough. It comes at a time that the nation’s president is defying the best that medicine can offer by social distancing in lifesaving and telling the public that he knows more and that we can go back to work soon and enjoy our Easter. This confusing message to the American people is destructive and will kill people (“‘Packed churches’: Trump says he wants the country open by Easter. Others in the government aren’t echoing agreement,” March 24).