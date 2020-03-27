Hopkins officials ought to speak out against Trump’s misleading claims regarding outbreak | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary by Ronald Daniels, Paul Rothman and Kevin Sowers is well stated and we thank all three of them for the advice given here (“Coronavirus plea from Johns Hopkins: please take social distancing seriously to save lives,” March 24).
However, it is not enough. It comes at a time that the nation’s president is defying the best that medicine can offer by social distancing in lifesaving and telling the public that he knows more and that we can go back to work soon and enjoy our Easter. This confusing message to the American people is destructive and will kill people (“‘Packed churches’: Trump says he wants the country open by Easter. Others in the government aren’t echoing agreement,” March 24).
Where is the Johns Hopkins medical community on this issue? Does Dr. Anthony Fauci go it alone?
We have a lot of respect for the Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and most of us would like to see a strong statement in standing up for quality medical care and help prevent Americans from doing the wrong thing here. Public health is public health and taking a stance is important!
Dr. Raymond D. Bahr, Baltimore
