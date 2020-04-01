xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Stay at home tip: Dress appropriately, please | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 01, 2020 3:23 PM
Brightview White Marsh resident Theresa Bauer, 87, uses FaceTime to visit with her son Bob in Nottingham. Brightview has closed their doors to visitors during the coronavirus outbreak to protect their residents.
Brightview White Marsh resident Theresa Bauer, 87, uses FaceTime to visit with her son Bob in Nottingham. Brightview has closed their doors to visitors during the coronavirus outbreak to protect their residents. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Who would even have thought that your neighborhood dry cleaner would be suffering? Mine is down 70% in business. My advice: While working from home, please dress as though you were going to work (“Pandemic playbook: Social distancing amid coronavirus leads to new coping behaviors,” March 30).

And remember, you never know when your child, grandchild, or grandparent might be calling on FaceTime. So by all means, wear clothes.

Advertisement

David F. Tufaro, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement