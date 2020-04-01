Stay at home tip: Dress appropriately, please | READER COMMENTARY

Who would even have thought that your neighborhood dry cleaner would be suffering? Mine is down 70% in business. My advice: While working from home, please dress as though you were going to work (“Pandemic playbook: Social distancing amid coronavirus leads to new coping behaviors,” March 30).
And remember, you never know when your child, grandchild, or grandparent might be calling on FaceTime. So by all means, wear clothes.
David F. Tufaro, Baltimore
