Thanks to all those helping us get through these challenging times | READER COMMENTARY

Life as we know it is changing for us over the next few weeks as we social distance ourselves due to the coronavirus (“Howard County 5-year-old is first child in Maryland confirmed with coronavirus; Hogan announces further emergency orders,” March 19). During these challenging times filled with anxiety, please remember to stop and say thank you to the employees and managers of the businesses that are remaining open.
Thank the postal service worker who is continuing to deliver the mail. Thank the bank teller who cashes your check. Thank the cashier at the Royal Farms store where you pick-up your coffee. Thank the floor associates at Target, Walmart and your favorite grocery store who are doing their best to keep the shelves stocked. Send a thank you note (handwritten or email) to the corporate offices or manager of these stores thanking them for making the choice to stay open to provide the services the community needs. And for God’s sake, do not argue with the cashier at the store who tells you the store is limiting the packs of toilet paper or cases of water you can buy, so you need to return four of the fives cases of water you have in your cart.
Remember, the store employees are just doing their job and the store is just trying to make sure the products that are limited at this time are available to all of their customers in the community. As our political leaders have said repeatedly during the daily news briefing, this is the time for us to work together. A wonderful way to do this is to take a moment and say thank you to those who continue to provide needed services to us each day.
Carolyn Dickerson, Forest Hill
