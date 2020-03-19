Thanks to all those helping us get through these challenging times | READER COMMENTARY

Thank the postal service worker who is continuing to deliver the mail. Thank the bank teller who cashes your check. Thank the cashier at the Royal Farms store where you pick-up your coffee. Thank the floor associates at Target, Walmart and your favorite grocery store who are doing their best to keep the shelves stocked. Send a thank you note (handwritten or email) to the corporate offices or manager of these stores thanking them for making the choice to stay open to provide the services the community needs. And for God’s sake, do not argue with the cashier at the store who tells you the store is limiting the packs of toilet paper or cases of water you can buy, so you need to return four of the fives cases of water you have in your cart.