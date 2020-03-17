Grocery and drug store employees should be wearing gloves | READER COMMENTARY

I went to two stores today to pick up a few things: CVS and Wegmans on Reisterstown Road. There were a lot of empty shelves, fand ew people at CVS but hundreds at Wegmans. What they both had in common was that when I checked out, most of the cashiers were not wearing those blue gloves — just two out of about 15 cashiers at Wegmans.
Both stores did have wipes and Purell hand sanitizer foam at the entrance for people to use when the came into the store (“Maryland coronavirus updates for March 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to at least 57, primary postponed, new emergency orders launched,” March 17).
I asked the cashier at CVS why he wasn’t wearing gloves handling the merchandise people were paying for. “I should be, but no one does it here,” he said, Any customer could have been sick or positive for COVID-19, as could the cashier. At Wegmans, there were hundreds of people in the store buying groceries and whatever was left on the shelves. I asked the cashier there as well and got the same answer. I then spoke to a manager after paying (and wiping down my purchases), and he said “it’s not mandatory to do it and besides, it would have no effect on transmitting the virus.”
Hello! Wrong answer! Please communicate with supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies big and small everywhere. At this time and for the duration of the pandemic, make the wearing of gloves mandatory for all employees at their establishments whether or not they come in contact with the customer. If they handle produce, meat, fish or dairy, bakery goods or beverages, the stores owe it to the customer and the employee to promote safety measures for all.
Judith Tapiero, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.