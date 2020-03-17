Grocery and drug store employees should be wearing gloves | READER COMMENTARY

I asked the cashier at CVS why he wasn’t wearing gloves handling the merchandise people were paying for. “I should be, but no one does it here,” he said, Any customer could have been sick or positive for COVID-19, as could the cashier. At Wegmans, there were hundreds of people in the store buying groceries and whatever was left on the shelves. I asked the cashier there as well and got the same answer. I then spoke to a manager after paying (and wiping down my purchases), and he said “it’s not mandatory to do it and besides, it would have no effect on transmitting the virus.”