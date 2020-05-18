Coronavirus may be around for many years to come | READER COMMENTARY

This coronavirus will go on for years. Even with an eventual developed vaccine, they’ll be testing those vaccinated for years to see the longevity of the vaccine’s effectiveness (“New inflammatory condition in children probably linked to COVID-19, new study finds,” May 14). Does it need a booster like the original polio vaccine did? They’ll need to monitor an entire generation to empirically determine that. Then, the application will be applied to the next generation.
The coronavirus will be in medical annals like polio, tuberculosis and typhoid. And further to be considered, will the anti-vaccine advocates be able to avoid the eventual vaccine so that the scourge of COVID-19 will never be completely eradicated like measles once were? It won’t go away and will effect human life for generations.
Jim Mundy, Ellicott City
