Everyone in the food and beverage supply chain deserves our thanks | READER COMMENTARY

Heroes come in all forms as your story, "‘People need to eat’: Making sense of why some Maryland farmers markets are open during the coronavirus pandemic” (April 4) so eloquently states.
In Maryland, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless efforts to confront COVID-19 and care for the sick are an inspiration to Americans everywhere. We owe a debt of gratitude to these individuals.
The same for those working on another frontline, called to remain at their post to provide goods and services that are essential to our way of life. That includes countless manufacturing workers, farmers, delivery drivers, cashiers and grocery clerks who are keeping our stores stocked and food on our tables.
Like so many everyday heroes, these brave individuals are taking time away from their families to ensure that we can count on having food to eat and beverages to drink.
On behalf of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association, we want offer thanks to those on the front lines who have stepped up during this difficult time. We appreciate their sacrifice and we wish these individuals and their families well. Every day, they make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of people who are counting on them as we navigate our way through these turbulent times.
Ellen Valentino, Annapolis
The writer is executive vice president of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association.
