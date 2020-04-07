You think malaria and lupus drug is risk-free? I am living proof it isn’t. | READER COMMENTARY

On August 24, 2019, my doctor recommended that I begin taking hydroxychloroquine for my worsening arthritis pain (“Our ‘hardest and saddest’ week: What to do and what not to do,” April 6). Before I started, my blood test was normal. By mid-September, I was suffering from jaundice, vomiting and had a low grade fever. A followup blood test showed moderate liver damage. A Fibroscan revealed moderate liver scarring.
Within two weeks of stopping the hydroxychloroquine pills, my jaundice had disappeared and my blood test returned to normal. Whether the liver scarring will ever disappear is unknown. President Donald Trump wants to know, “What do you have to lose?” My reply is: Your liver. Patient studies have shown that there also can be cardiac damage along with the liver impairment.
Stephen Luckman, Pikesville
