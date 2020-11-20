Reached my limit of depressing COVID-19 articles | READER COMMENTARY

As an elderly woman, I so identified with “‘Living in a cocoon’: As coronavirus pandemic grows longer, experts fear isolation’s impact on Baltimore-area seniors” (Nov. 17). My husband is in an assisted living facility in Kensington, while I’m in Baltimore. To see him, I must make an appointment and when we meet, we are to stay 6 feet apart — no touching, no hugging whatsoever. Then when the hour’s up, I’m scooted away by a staff member.
However, The Sun is creating COVID-19 overload. Every morning, I’m assaulted with examples like “Coronavirus hospitalizations climb” and “Home with no cheer.” Enough already!
Everyone understands we’re living in a pandemic, so there’s no point reinforcing it. We’re taking precautions, yet this monster is surging again. Because of COVID-19 overload, I no longer watch TV news and avoid most internet news platforms.
I’m not alone. Many people I know share my view. But they aren’t writing letters or calling your city desk. Unless you have some good news to report, please spare us additional, depressing information. Thank you.
R.N. Heid, Baltimore
