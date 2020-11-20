Reached my limit of depressing COVID-19 articles | READER COMMENTARY

As an elderly woman, I so identified with “‘Living in a cocoon’: As coronavirus pandemic grows longer, experts fear isolation’s impact on Baltimore-area seniors” (Nov. 17). My husband is in an assisted living facility in Kensington, while I’m in Baltimore. To see him, I must make an appointment and when we meet, we are to stay 6 feet apart — no touching, no hugging whatsoever. Then when the hour’s up, I’m scooted away by a staff member.