Thanks for the extensive coverage of the coronavirus in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 24, 2020 3:43 PM
Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Bloomberg School of Public Health at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, speaks during a briefing on the developments of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, from medical and research staff from Johns Hopkins University on Capitol Hill on March 6 in Washington.(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

I must commend The Baltimore Sun for its excellent and extensive coverage. Your reporters are making this invaluable information current and readable (“Hours after Trump discusses walking back coronavirus measures, Johns Hopkins official warns of consequences,” March 24).

Additionally, the recent Sunday insert puzzle section was extraordinary and appealing to so many age groups in this difficult time (“Six-letter word starts with ‘Tha’ and ends with ‘nks’ for puzzle section,” March 23).

Many thanks, take care, and your journalistic spirit lives!

Betty Ciesla, Towson

