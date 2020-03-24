Thanks for the extensive coverage of the coronavirus in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

I must commend The Baltimore Sun for its excellent and extensive coverage. Your reporters are making this invaluable information current and readable (“Hours after Trump discusses walking back coronavirus measures, Johns Hopkins official warns of consequences,” March 24).
Additionally, the recent Sunday insert puzzle section was extraordinary and appealing to so many age groups in this difficult time (“Six-letter word starts with ‘Tha’ and ends with ‘nks’ for puzzle section,” March 23).
Many thanks, take care, and your journalistic spirit lives!
Betty Ciesla, Towson
