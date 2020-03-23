xml:space="preserve">
Newspaper’s coverage of outbreak has been exemplary | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 23, 2020 3:07 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan, right, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, appeared on Sunday's "Meet the Press" TV news program to discuss how New York and Maryland are responding to the coronavirus spread.
Gov. Larry Hogan, right, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, appeared on Sunday's "Meet the Press" TV news program to discuss how New York and Maryland are responding to the coronavirus spread.

An exceptional issue addressing the coronavirus on Sunday. There was justified praise for Gov. Larry Hogan. I’m a Democrat and not that fond of a lot of his positions, but he’s been a standout in this crisis, and you have given him proper credit. Most of all, Dan Rodricks’ column about who we used to be and how we have derailed as a culture was outstanding (“This is not the country we were promised,” March 21).

Everything your columnist wrote was spot on and reflected how I feel. This is the time we need to change before we leave our children and grandchildren a complete disaster. Thank you, Dan Rodricks. Thank you, Governor Hogan. And thank you, Baltimore Sun.

Marleen Brooks, Frederick

