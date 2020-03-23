Newspaper’s coverage of outbreak has been exemplary | READER COMMENTARY

An exceptional issue addressing the coronavirus on Sunday. There was justified praise for Gov. Larry Hogan. I’m a Democrat and not that fond of a lot of his positions, but he’s been a standout in this crisis, and you have given him proper credit. Most of all, Dan Rodricks’ column about who we used to be and how we have derailed as a culture was outstanding (“This is not the country we were promised,” March 21).
Everything your columnist wrote was spot on and reflected how I feel. This is the time we need to change before we leave our children and grandchildren a complete disaster. Thank you, Dan Rodricks. Thank you, Governor Hogan. And thank you, Baltimore Sun.
Marleen Brooks, Frederick
