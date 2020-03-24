Here’s what to do if your child shows symptoms of COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

As leaders of the three Baltimore children’s hospitals, we know that it is a stressful time for families, and we are here to help. As is always the case, we are here to serve children and families, to improve and protect their health and well-being. During this challenging time where everyone is adapting to new public health recommendations, we would like to provide you with key information about what to do to protect the health and well-being of your children and your family (“Do you have a fever, cough and suspect coronavirus? Here’s what to do,” March 16).