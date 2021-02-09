Corneal transplant pioneer will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

The death of Frederick Griffith was a great loss to the world eye bank community (”Frederick N. Griffith, expert in corneal transplantation who founded Maryland Eye Bank, dies,” Feb. 4). Frederick was a pioneer in corneal transplants, and by the time he retired from Tissue Banks International, TBI had branches in over 20 countries.
In the early days of the Medical Eye Bank of Maryland, he was instrumental in forming the Women’s Committee of the Medical Eye Bank whose function was to put on The Eye Ball, a major fund- and fun-raiser which brought in thousands of dollars for the Eye Bank for many years.
Frederick was a delightful person with whom to work, as I did as a volunteer. He had a unique ability to make all of his volunteers feel very special and that translated into success and a special commitment to the Eye Bank. He was passionate about his work and his hobbies as well. His outstanding characteristics were his compassion for others and his contagious sense of humor. He will be missed.
Courtney McKeldin, Baltimore
