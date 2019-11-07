Live has a simple transparent procedure for the booking of events and the criteria is totally absent of any censorship as to the beliefs of the organization, provided there is no violence or hatred associated with their assemblage. To illustrate, on Nov. 7, Live welcomes the Governor’s Annual Gala, and nine days later, on Nov. 16th, we are honored to host the Democratic Black Caucus of the state legislature which, to my knowledge, has no Republicans. We welcome the Annual Marine Corps Gala, the State Real Estate Trade Association, union events, corporate events and so on.