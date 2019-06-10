Harrison doesn't stand by Baltimore cops

It's a wonder Baltimore has any police. Not only have the mayor, state's attorney and council president shown that they do not respect or have the backs of our police officers but so has the new police commissioner.

In this case, Lee Dotson, a bystander, interfered with Sgt. Ethan Newberg and another officer doing their job. When Mr Dotson refused to quit calling Mr. Newberg out, he was arrested for disorderly conduct, interfering with an arrest and drug charges when a substance officers said they suspected was cocaine was found in his pants. Sergeant Newberg is being charged and all charges against Mr. Dotson have been dropped (“As Baltimore police commissioner orders cop’s arrest and drops charges against a bystander, union cries foul,” June 7).

The crime rate in Baltimore city is out of control and our police officers should have our support and respect for the job they do.

Peggy Alley, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.