See Betty Cooke’s amazing jewelry at Walters exhibit | READER COMMENTARY

How is it possible that the Walters Art Museum’s retrospective of the 70-year career of Baltimore artist Betty Cooke was overlooked in the Fall Arts coverage? Ms. Cooke’s jewelry has been celebrated internationally and can be seen at The Store in Cross Keys — in part because of a relationship she had with visionary developer Jim Rouse. Her work has been recognized by awards and it is both private and public collections. (”Betty Cooke: The Circle and the Line,” Sept. 19).