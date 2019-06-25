A White House that nurtures criminality

The barring of Kellyanne Conway from testifying before Congress about violating the Hatch Act should surprise no one ("White House to bar Conway from testifying to Congress," June 25). It's the latest instance of the criminal ethos that characterizes Donald Trump's White House: If you can get away with it, it's OK.

The president's own examples abound. Mr. Trump won't be removed from office for obstructing justice because of Republican blind loyalty to the president. His violation of the emoluments clause will likely go unpunished for the same reason. As for his being held accountable for the numerous allegations of sexual abuse — including rape — statutes of limitation and the protection of a sitting president from criminal prosecution will prevent that.

That's just a few that we know about. What scares me is criminality currently going on either by Mr. Trump or in his name that has yet to be revealed. And you can bet that outside of government hucksters big and small are taking his disregard for ethics and the laws of the land as a green light.

John G. Bailey, Edgemere

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.