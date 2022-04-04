Abusive former priest deserved harsher sentence | READER COMMENTARY

Attorneys Dan Monahan, at podium, and Marcia Hamilton, center right, take part during a news conference with the family of Sean McIlmail, brother Michael McIlmail, left, mother Debbie McIlmail, second right, and sister Kaitlyn McIlmail Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013, in Philadelphia. Robert Brennan, an 84-year-old defrocked priest was sentenced to five years of probation for lying to the FBI about whether he knew a former altar boy and his family, Thursday, March 31, 2022. ( AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)

I read where defrocked priest Robert Brennan from Cecil County has received just five years of probation for lying to authorities, a charge related to his years of alleged sexual abuse (”84-year-old defrocked priest from Perryville gets house arrest, probation for lying to FBI,” March 31).

The man will only be under house arrest for the first two years. My, my, my, that sounds like a terrible punishment for years of destroying peoples’ lives.

Thomas Bateman, Lutherville

