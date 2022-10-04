Take it from someone who ran the place, Baltimore Convention Center needs an upgrade | READER COMMENTARY

An aerial view of Baltimore's Inner Harbor in 1980. The Baltimore Convention Center is in the left foreground and the National Aquarium is on the upper right. File. (William Hotz/Baltimore Sun) (WILLIAM HOTZ/BALTIMORE SUN PHOTO)

Recently I retired as the executive director of the Baltimore Convention Center. I served 49 years with the city, 44 of them at the Baltimore Convention Center. I was part of the opening team in 1979 when we cut the ribbon to welcome conventions, trade shows and regional and local events.

The city and state partnered to invest in the facility that would help drive economic impact and further influence the renaissance of Baltimore. As a result, hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions — including Harborplace, the National Aquarium, the Maryland Science Center — and countless other businesses grew around the facility and created job opportunities for our citizens. The Baltimore Convention Center became the center of it all (”Baltimore Convention Center needs greater investment,” Sept. 26).

Our success in attracting convention business allowed us to expand the Baltimore Convention Center in 1996, offering additional space, upgraded technology and improved systems that were required to be competitive in the growing and changing hospitality industry. Forty-three years later, the convention center is in dire need of infrastructure upgrades and modernization. Many of the systems are from 1979, and failure to fix these problems threatens to disrupt the progress we made. Because of the remarkable and talented team of the Baltimore Convention Center, the facility has been able to remain functional, and the staff provides our customers with exceptional service. It is only a matter of time, however, before we lose the battle.

I urge our elected and business leaders to rally together to invest in the future of the hospitality industry by supporting the improvements needed. We cannot continue to kick the can down the road and expect the level of success we achieved to last.

— Peggy Daidakis, Towson

